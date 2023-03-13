Ramaphosa predicts victory for ANC in upcoming polls

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday warned opposition parties that the ANC, which in recent years has been losing support, will be the party to beat come next year’s general elections.

Addressing ANC supporters during the commemoration of Pietermaritzburg-based liberation struggle heroes Moses Mabhida and Johnny Makhathini in Imbali township, Ramaphosa said party divisions, which contributed to a loss of support, were now a thing of the past.

The work that has been done I saw yesterday in KwaDukuza. I could see that the leadership is energising … our membership, our volunteers and our people. With that I can smell victory for the ANC. I want to encourage you to continue uniting this glorious movement, and the divisions that we had in the past, we [will] put them aside and let us unite this important vehicle of liberation of our people.

Mabhida was an SA Communist Party (SACP) leader while Makhathini was the head of the ANC head of international relations.

Ramaphosa, who laid wreaths at the graves of Mabhida and Makhathini who are buried at the Imbali Heroes Acre where Sunday’s event was held, told ANC members to draw inspiration from the leadership qualities exhibited by the two stalwarts.

They did a lot to ensure we get our freedom. Being at Heroes Acre just lifts our spirit.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC members are known for their opposition to Ramaphosa’s leadership.

In the ANC 2017 national elective conference where Ramaphosa contested Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the majority of the province’s party members backed her.

She is now the Women, Children and People with Disabilities minister in the presidency.

During last year’s ANC presidential race where Ramaphosa was challenged by former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, party members in KZN rallied behind Mkhize.

However, the mood amongst ANC KZN members in Pietermaritzburg was different during Ramaphosa’s visit on Sunday.

ANC members waved and sang Ramaphosa’s praises as the president’s convoy drove through the streets of Imbali.

In the nearby Dambuza, where Ramaphosa addressed scores of ANC members, police had to block the entrance to a local hall where the president was speaking as large crowds continued streaming into the venue.

Thulani Ndlovu, an ANC member from Msunduzi’s ward 21 in Dambuza, said he was disappointed that he could not hear Ramaphosa speak.

When I arrived, police turned me away. They said the hall was already full. Like many other comrades who came to hear Ramaphosa, I ended up camping outside the venue. My only consolation is that at least he waved at us as his vehicle drove off.

Ramaphosa, who told ANC supporters that the party remained the “only organisation which they can trust”, said most of the challenges confronted by residents will soon be a thing of the past.

We are aware of the lack of development; we are aware of the electricity problems. The ANC is attending to all these problems.

Flanked by ANC KZN provincial leaders, including the party’s provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, Ramaphosa started his tour of the province on Saturday when he visited several areas on the north coast.

Ramaphosa described the reception he got from the people of KZN as “very warm and very positive”.