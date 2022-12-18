ANC elective conference enters day three

Clive Ndou

Following delays which threatened to collapse the crucial ANC national elective conference, the event was on Sunday morning back on track.

Voting for leaders who will occupy the ANC’s top leadership structure is set to get underway on Sunday morning.

After one of the potential presidential candidates, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, declined to stand after being nominated from the floor, the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize are the only two presidential candidates at the conference.

Conference delegates, most of whom for the past two days had been unable to register due to glitches in the registration process, on Saturday evening were able to adopt the conference’s credentials, paving the way for voting processes to begin.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who initially showed an interest in contesting the presidency, was nominated from the floor for the position of ANC treasury general. However, Sisulu did not qualify to contest the treasury general position as less than 25% of the delegates supported her.

Deputy President David Mabuza was also nominated from the floor to contest the ANC deputy president position. However, like Dlamini-Zuma, Mabuza declined nomination.

During Saturday evening’s conference proceedings, delegates resolved to amend the ANC constitution.

According to the amendments, a seventh position within the ANC top leadership structure, the second deputy secretary position, will be created.

Apart from Mkhize, other ANC KZN members who will be contesting senior ANC positions at the conference include former KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is vying for the party’s secretary general position and former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, who is contesting a position in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

After electing the ANC top leaders, the over 4000 ANC delegates will start discussions on a number of key issues ranging from energy to the party’s contentious step aside policy stipulating that ANC members facing criminal charges should step down from their positions in the party and government.