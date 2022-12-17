ANC elective conference enters second day￼

Clive Ndou

The ANC’s national elective conference on Saturday morning was set to enter day two of the five-day programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in a bid to be re-elected ANC president, on Friday officially opened the conference when he tabled his political report.

The political report, which according to the ANC conference programme was supposed to be tabled at 9 am on Friday, was tabled at about 3 pm, about six hours late.

The delay was due to glitches in the registration of delegates.

KZN delegates cause chaos

Ramaphosa delivered his political report amid booing and heckling by a group of delegates from the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The KZN delegates, who sang songs calling for Ramaphosa to ‘step aside” hailed former president Jacob Zuma, who arrived at the conference venue at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Center in the middle of Ramaphosa’s speech.

Ramaphosa, who in his speech vowed that the ANC would pursue those implicated in state capture and corruption, is facing a challenge from former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

While Ramaphosa and Mkhize are the only candidates who have qualified to contest the ANC presidency, additional candidates could be nominated by the delegates from the floor.

ANC members who are currently in a strong position for nomination from the floor include Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

According to the conference revised programme, the nomination of additional candidates would be concluded on Saturday.

KZN candidates who will be contesting senior ANC positions at the conference include former KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is vying for the party’s secretary general position and former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala, who is contesting a position in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

Apart from electing ANC leaders, delegates would also be debating a number of key issues ranging from energy to the party’s contentious step aside policy stipulating that ANC members facing criminal charges should step down from their positions in the party and government.

More delays expected

More delays in the start of the conference’s second day programme were expected, given that several delegates were still not yet registered by Saturday morning.

ANC NEC member Dakoda Lekgoete, however, assured the media that the registration process would be concluded by Saturday noon.

“We are only left with delegates from the Free State. By noon, we would have wrapped up things,” he said.