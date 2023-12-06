ANC eThekwini at loggerheads with KZN provincial leadership

By Clive Ndou

Interventions by the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership in the party’s biggest region of eThekwini ahead of next year’s general elections has ruffled feathers within the organisation’s regional leadership.

Some members of the ANC eThekwini regional executive committee (REC) are not happy with the decision of the party provincial leadership to appoint former ANC Moses Mabhida regional chairperson Mthandeni Dlungwane as the party’s eThekwini regional elections team (RET) co-ordinator — a position which ANC tradition dictates should be assumed by the current ANC eThekwini regional secretary, Musa Nciki.

While there are few instances where the ANC has deviated from established practices when it comes to the deployment of the organisation’s members to positions of influence, Nciki’s supporters within the ANC eThekwini regional executive committee (REC) view Dlungwane’s appointment as a vote of no confidence in the current regional leadership.

What this deployment actually means is that the provincial leadership has dissolved the ANC eThekwini REC. They don’t think there is anyone within the ANC eThekwini REC who is capable of leading the ANC elections campaign in eThekwini.

“The ANC provincial leadership needs to just come out and announce that they have resolved to disband us. However, as things are, the provincial leadership seems not to have the courage of their conviction. That is why they are even afraid to come out in public and announce that they have deployed comrade Mthandeni to the eThekwini region — everything they do here in eThekwini should not be known by the public,” an ANC eThekwini REC member said.

While Nciki was yet to publicly express his views on the ANC provincial leadership’s decision to deploy Dlungwane as the party’s eThekwini regional elections team (RET) coordinator, the ANC eThekwini regional secretary appears to share the sentiments of those REC members who feel that the party’s provincial leadership no longer has confidence in the REC.

In a video clip seen by The Witness on Nciki’s address to ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members in eThekwini Municipality’s ward 101 — which includes Cato Crest and Mayville — two days ago, the ANC eThekwini regional secretary said he was not afraid of being removed from the top ANC position.

“You don’t threaten us with disbandment because we are not afraid of being disbanded. Disband us now. Wherever we are, we will continue to serve the ANC, even in the street committees,” he said, without mentioning the ANC provincial leadership.

The perceived fallout between the ANC provincial leadership and some members of the party’s eThekwini regional leadership structure flies against the narrative of the organisation’s KZN leadership that the ANC in the province was approaching next year’s general elections as a united force.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele, however, denied that there were tensions between the party’s provincial leadership and the organisation’s eThekwini regional leadership.

The ANC in KZN is working towards a decisive victory in next year’s general elections. This is why as the ANC KZN leadership we have been strengthening the organisation’s election machinery across all our regions. The focus of every ANC member in KZN, including our comrades within the eThekwini region is to ensure that the ANC wins next year’s elections. As the ANC provincial leadership, we are not aware of any of the ANC’s eThekwini REC members who have raised any concerns about the deployment of comrade Dlungwane.

“The ANC provincial leadership have been deploying our senior and experienced members to various regions as co-ordinators. It’s also a fact that all our regional structures are fully behind the deployments given that they were meant to strengthen the ANC’s election machinery,” he said.

On Nciki’s video clip, Mndebele said while he has seen the clip, he has not been able to make sense of the message in the clip.

“I think the ANC eThekwini regional secretary would be best placed to explain what he meant,” he said.

Nciki could not be reached for comment.