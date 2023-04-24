ANC Impendle ‘warlord’ honoured

By Clive Ndou

As tensions between the ANC and IFP escalate ahead of next year’s crucial elections, the ruling party-aligned South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has honoured an ANC activist who did jail time for the violence between ANC and IFP supporters in the Impendle area in the ’90s.

A former correctional service senior official, Thami Memela, was in 2004 jailed for 20 years after the

Pietermaritzburg high court found him guilty of murder for his role in the violence, which claimed several lives in Impendle.

ALSO READ | Broken coalition bad for IFP and EFF

Memela, who died while still serving his 20-year sentence at the Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison, was sentenced alongside ANC branch chairperson, Russel Ngubo, who, like Memela, was also a senior correctional services official at the time that the attacks against IFP members in the area happened.

However, Sadtu members, who on Saturday named their Impendle branch after Memela, said he and Ngubo were freedom fighters who were arrested for protecting the people of Impendle from “IFP attacks”.

Nompilo Ngcobo, who is a member of the Sadtu Impendle branch — now called Thami Memela branch — said Memela, who at one point was an ANC councillor in the Impendle Municipality, was wrongfully imprisoned.

It was not an easy task to fight for freedom but people like Thami ensured that the struggle for freedom was a success. He put his life and that of this family at risk to ensure that ANC achieved freedom. We will always be indebted to people like Thami Memela.

ALSO READ | IFP and ANC tensions mount ahead of elections

“We are also happy that his family allowed us to name our branch after him,” she said.

ANC Moses Mabhida regional executive committee (REC) member, Thulani Mthalane, said the ANC in the region was satisfied with the role Memela played in the “liberation struggle”.

We can’t allow the names of our leaders who fought for our freedom to be wiped out of the history books.

Ngubo, who was released three years ago after serving part of his 25-year sentence in connection with the Impendle political violence, attended Saturday’s Sadtu event honouring his former colleague and co-accused.

ALSO READ | ANC still faces the gargantuan task of removing IFP coalition from municipal office

While both Ngubo and Memela have been portrayed as warlords, Mthalana was adamant that the duo were merely “protecting” the community of Impendle.