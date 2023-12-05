ANC in a bid to woo minority groups in KZN

By Clive Ndou

With next year’s general elections fast approaching, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has urged party members to avoid antagonising minorities.

Speaking during an ANC gathering attended by the party’s KZN regional leaders, Mtolo said it was important for the ANC to win the confidence of minorities, particularly that of the Indian community.

“Comrades we must know that some sections of society don’t vote for us — not because they don’t appreciate what we have done for our country, but simple because they don’t trust the ANC and that their future is guaranteed under an ANC-led government,” he said.

Despite the fact that a significant number of Indians have benefitted from the ANC-led government’s black economic empowerment policies, support for the party in the Indian community has been declining in recent years.

“Some reckless statements by some among us are chasing away members of the Indian community from the ANC,” Mtolo said.

KZN elections data show that minority groups in the province have been backing opposition parties such as the DA and IFP, with the ANC continuing to draw its support mainly from black people.

With recent polls showing that ANC support in the province is on a decline, the ruling party now also needs the support of the minorities, particularly in KZN where the Indian community is an influential constituency.

However, the ruling party’s chances of winning the support of minority groups ahead of the polls are in the balance, given the fact that the DA in recent years has been consolidating its minority support base in the province.

Recent by-elections held in areas with significant Indian populations such as Northdale in Pietermaritzburg, and Chatsworth in eThekwini, have shown that the DA has a strong presence in the areas.