ANC KZN lags behind

Clive Ndou

With two weeks left before the close of the ANC national conference nomination processes, the bulk of the party’s KwaZulu-Natal branches are yet to complete their nomination processes.

In the Moses Mabhida Region, the party’s second biggest region in the province, ANC branch leaders told The Witness that they were struggling to get branch members to meet.

“In my branch we called a branch general meeting (BGM) twice, but on two occasions we could not quorate as only a few comrades turned up.

“We are getting worried that we will miss the October 25 deadline,” an ANC branch chairperson in the Msunduzi area said.

As things stand, former health minister, Zweli Mkhize — who currently enjoys significant support in KZN, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, are the main candidates vying for the ANC presidency.

Failure to conclude their nomination process on time has already forced the party’s national leadership to move the closing date for nominations from October 2 to October 25.

However, despite the extension, ANC branches, including in other regions such as eThekwini, Musa Dladla in Richards Bay and Mzala Nxumalo in Vryheid, are struggling to get members to meet.

ANC regional executive committee (REC) member in the Mzala Nxumalo region said the leadership was concerned that most of the branches in the region could end up not having their BGMs.

“If you can recall, the Mzala Nxumalo region is one of the regions in KZN that has been vocal on the need for the ANC to adopt radical policies at the December national conference.

“If most of the region’s branches fail to meet the deadline, the implications are that we will not as a region be able to have a strong voice at the conference as we will have to send a smaller delegation to the conference,” the ANC REC member said.

While ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, conceded that fewer branches in the province have successfully held their BGMs, he said most of the challenges which led to branches’ failure to hold meetings have been addressed.

Yes, the issue of a quorum is a reality but it’s definitely not the main reason which led to some ANC branches in the province not being able to successfully conclude their BGMs.

The main issue has been around issues such as the malfunctioning of scanners and other technical problems.

He said all the technical issues have been addressed and that they are confident that most of the branches will meet the October 25 deadline.

The biggest ANC province in the country, KZN usually sends more delegates to the national conference than any of the other eight provinces.