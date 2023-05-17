ANC KZN leadership in quandary

By Clive Ndou

While the ANC national leadership said its intervention in KZN was to boost capacity of the provincial leadership, insiders say it has far-reaching implications for the KZN leadership structure.

Following an assessment of the state of ANC structures in KZN, the party’s national working committee (NWC), which denied that it was planning to disband the KZN ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) on Monday, announced that it will be deploying a team to support the PEC.

However, according to ANC national executive committee (NEC) members who spoke to The Witness, the team, which will comprise of members of the NEC, will in reality perform the duties which are supposed to be performed by the PEC during the build-up to any general election.

The NWC statement was a mild way of saying the KZN PEC has been disbanded. Anyone familiar with the ANC’s tradition and practices would understand that the NEC team will be running the show in the ANC in KZN.

“The reason to bring in this NEC team is because in its assessment, the NWC found that the PEC lacks capacity — they simply don’t have what it takes to deliver this province to the ANC come next year’s elections.

“So, it can’t be that the same PEC, which has been found to lack capacity, will lead the work of the ANC in KZN ahead of the elections — it’s the PEC in KZN which will be led by the NEC team,” an NEC member said.

Briefing the media in Durban on Monday following the conclusion of the ANC NWC’s visit to ANC structures, party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula said the organisation’s national leadership resolved that the PEC should receive support from the ANC top brass.

The deployment of NEC members is to strengthen our capacity in KwaZulu-Natal. This [NEC team] will include comrades who come from here in KwaZulu-Natal, to work for a decisive ANC victory in the province.

In what could further erode the powers of the PEC, The Witness has been reliably informed that the deployment of the NEC team will see ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, losing his role as elections coordinator in the ANC in the province — a position which ruling party provincial secretaries assume during the build-up to general elections.

“Since his election as KZN secretary in August, the ANC in KZN has lost almost all the by-elections which the ANC contested in KZN.

“So, there is no way in which he can continue being the head of elections in the ANC in KZN.

“Out of this ANC NEC team, which will be deployed to KZN, one of them will be deployed as head of elections in that province,” another NEC member said.

However, Mtolo denied that the NWC resolved that a team of ANC NEC members should be sent to assist the PEC prepare for the upcoming elections.

“I have the resolutions with me here; they don’t say those kinds of things which you are talking about.

“There is no NWC resolutions which says a team of NEC members should be sent to KZN.

“What the resolutions say is that there will a second visit to KZN by the NWC.

“Please, send me the NWC resolution which talks about the NEC team that you are referring to,” he said.

Asked if Mbalula in his press briefing misrepresented the NWC’s resolutions, Mtolo demanded to be furnished with evidence showing that Mbalula said the NEC team will be deployed to KZN.

After The Witness sent Mtolo a video clip where Mbalula was confirming the NWC’s resolution that an NEC team will be deployed to KZN, the ANC provincial secretary responded as follows: