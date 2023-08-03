ANC ‘men’ take aim at Frazer in the ANCWL

By Clive Ndou

Male ANC leaders are being accused of pressurising supporters of KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer to ditch her for the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) provincial deputy chairperson position.

According to Frazer’s backers within the ANCWL, some ANC regional secretaries are opposed to her election to the post at the upcoming provincial conference scheduled to take place in Durban this weekend.

“They are telling people that comrade Mbali should not be elected. According to the ANC regional secretaries — who are male and as such have no business in the affairs of the ANCWL — comrade Mbali is tainted due to problems which happened within the KZN school nutrition scheme,” an ANCWL member in the eThekwini region said.

Earlier this year, many pupils had to attend classes on empty stomachs after the department switched from a multi-school food supplier model to a single supplier, creating a shortage of food in the province’s schools.

Following a public outcry, the department then terminated its contract with the single supplier it had appointed and reverted back to the multi supplier model.

Another ANCWL member told The Witness that Frazer was not to blame for the food supply crisis.

When she was appointed as Education MEC last year, a decision had already been taken by the ANC provincial leadership and the KZN cabinet to implement the changes in the supply model. What comrade Mbali did was to implement what had already been approved.

“The real reasons these men are opposing her is that she changed the system where only those who

are politically connected were awarded tenders to supply food in schools. It’s a fact that when comrade Frazer came in as Education MEC, she dismantled the current system and developed a system where community members benefitted from the province’s school nutrition programme.”

An ANCWL member from the Moses Mabhida region said this is why they dislike her.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, declined to comment on the claims made against some of the party’s regional secretaries.

“The regional secretaries can speak for themselves,” he said.

Frazer, who is currently a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC), is the former provincial spokesperson of the ANCWL.

According to KZN ANCWL provincial conference slates currently doing the rounds on social media, Frazer is in the same camp as Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who is contesting the ANCWL provincial chairperson position.

Other purported slates include one featuring Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who is also vying for the ANCWL provincial chairperson position.

Sithole-Moloi supporters want ANC MPL, Nondumiso Cele, elected as the ANCWL provincial deputy chairperson.

In what is indicative of deep divisions within the ANCWL in KZN, four camps are vying for control of the ANC KZN women’s provincial structure.

Candidates contesting the ANCWL provincial chairperson position include KZN Legislature chairperson, Hlengiwe Mavimbela and ANC MPL, Phumzile Mbatha-Cele.