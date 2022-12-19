ANC national conference enters Day 4

Clive Ndou

South Africans were on Monday morning in tenterhooks as they awaited the results of the ANC presidential elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election as ANC leader, is facing a challenge from former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

Voting, which started on Sunday, continued on Monday morning – with results expected to be announced by noon.

Ramaphosa, who during the build up to the conference received overwhelming support from ANC branches across the country, was during the start of the conference on Friday a clear favourite.

However, as the conference progressed, the dynamics changed following intense lobbying of pro Ramaphosa provinces by the KwaZulu-Natal delegation supporting Mkhize.

Some provincial leaders switch support

By Sunday, some ANC provincial leaders switched their support to Mkhize.

Provinces whose leaders previously supported Ramaphosa but were now in Mkhize’s corner include Limpopo, Gauteng and the Northwest.

However, what remained unclear on Monday morning was whether the leaders of the three provinces were successful in convincing voting delegates from their provinces to back Mkhize.

According to some of the leaders from the three provinces, the decision to dump Ramaphosa was taken after members of his faction refused to include candidates such as former Gauteng premier, Paul Mashatile- who is contesting the ANC deputy president position and Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha – who is vying for the national chairperson position.

“We decided to join KZN after we were not accommodated,” ANC Limpopo provincial deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani, said.

Should delegates from the three provinces endorse the stance of their leaders, Mkhize would stand a good chance of being elected ANC president.

The horse-trading between provinces has made it difficult for political analysts to predict the outcome of the conference.

Political analyst weighs in

Dr Ebrahim Harvey, a political analysts who earlier predicted that Ramaphosa would emerge victorious at the conference, on Monday morning said “anything is possible”.

One can’t be certain as to whether the delegates of provinces which previously supported President Ramaphosa will still vote for him despite the position of their provincial leaders having changed.

Other ANC members from KZN contesting senior ANC positions at the conference include former KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli – who is vying for the party’s secretary general position and former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala – who is contesting a position in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

After electing the ANC top leaders, the ANC delegates would start discussions on a number of key issues ranging from energy to the party’s contentious step aside policy stipulating that ANC members facing criminal charges should step down from their positions in the party and government.