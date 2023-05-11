ANC political heavyweights descend on Pietermaritzburg

By Clive Ndou

ANC top guns, including secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, will descend on Pietermaritzburg over the weekend to assess the level of service delivery in Msunduzi Municipality.

The visit to Msunduzi is part of the ANC national leadership’s five-day KwaZulu-Natal provincial tour.

Led by ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, the tour will see ANC national working committee (NWC) members visit ruling party regions across the province.

During their visit, the ANC NWC members will assess whether the state of ANC-led municipalities in the province were at the level at which the national leadership wanted them to be, particularly given that next year’s general elections were around the corner.

Mbalula, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and former Higher Education deputy minister, Mduduzi Manana, will address ANC Moses Mabhida region members at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Saturday.

Mashatile, who is also the ANC’s deputy president, will lead an NWC team to Ulundi, where he will address traditional leaders on Friday.

The visit by ANC top leaders comes as signs emerge showing that support for the ANC in KZN could drop to below 50% in next year’s general elections.

Speculations that the ruling party will not be able to get a majority vote in KZN in next year’s elections have emboldened opposition parties in the province.

The IFP, which in recent months has won several wards in by-elections declared in the province’s municipalities, is confident that it will dislodge the ANC from power in KZN during next year’s polls.

To ensure defeat for the ANC next year, the IFP is currently engaged in talks with the DA focusing on the formation of a coalition government in KZN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently conceded that next year’s general elections would be the most challenging for the ANC.

For the ANC to stand a chance of returning the majority vote it received in the 2019 general elections, Ramaphosa said, the party needed to run an efficient and effective elections campaign.