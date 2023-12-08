ANC reverses some losses

By Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal continued its winning streak in recent by-elections with the party achieving a landslide victory in Wednesday’s Ward 7 vote in uMkhambathini.

The ANC received 1 465 votes against the IFP’s 152 votes and the EFF’s 213. The poll outcome bolstered the ANC’s hopes of reversing some of the losses it sustained in the previous local government elections.

Last month, the ANC clinched a landslide victory in Msunduzi Municipality’s Ward 41, where it received 82% of the vote.

Earlier this year, the party snatched eThekwini’s Ward 9 from the DA in yet another by-election sweep that surprised members of the multi-party charter coalition seeking to unseat the ANC in next year’s general election.

However, while the recent victories in primarily urban areas have strengthened the ANC’s resolve to retain power in KZN, the IFP has been winning wards in rural municipalities, particularly in the north of the province, which is the party’s stronghold.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the latest results indicated that the multi-party charter parties were “weak”.

“A dark cloud is hanging over the weak and ill-conceived multi-party charter as we head towards the general elections.

We have long-stated that this multi-party charter is nothing but a marriage made in hell with a desire to return KwaZulu-Natal into a modern Bantustan

“Contrary to statements regurgitated by conflicted political analysts based on fake polls, the people of this province believe that the ANC is the only party with the capacity to lead the government of the day over the next five years and beyond.

“In uMkhambathini Municipality the by-elections were called following the death of ANC Ward 7 councillor Mzwandile Shandu in September.”

The ANC’s Wednesday victory meant that the ruling party’s Ward 7 by-election candidate, Nkosinathi Ndlovu, will become the new ANC councillor in the uMkhambathini council

Mtolo described Ndlovu as “a true representative of the people”.

“He has demonstrated deep understanding that being a public representative means selfless dedication to service, being always approachable, treating all people fairly and equally.”