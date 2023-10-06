ANC reviews election promises

By Clive Ndou

The ANC will hold their provincial manifesto review rally at Pietermaritzburg’s Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, where throngs of supporters are expected to converge.

According to the ANC, the manifesto review rallies currently being held across the country’s nine provinces are an opportunity for party structures to assess the extent to which the party fulfilled promises made in its 2019 national election manifesto.

While ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will deliver the keynote address, ANC provincial secretary Siboniso Duma, will table a report on the party’s achievements in the province.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said staging the rally in Pietermaritzburg was important for various reasons.

This review is critically important because it will take place a few kilometers away from two historic sites: One of these locations is Manaye Hall in Imbali Township where in 1961 Mandela made his last speech as a free man during the All-In-Africa Conference. The second is the Mandela Capture site outside Howick, where Mandela was arrested on August 5, 1962. Critically, after spending 27 years in prison, Mandela went to Ohlange High School in Inanda, Durban, to cast his vote in the first democratic elections in 1994.

Previous ANC leaders, Mtolo said, played a major role in shaping the country’s future.

“As we go to this review, we will draw inspiration from the pathfinders of this movement who ensured that we live in a democratic society over the past 30 years. As we start the next 30 years, we will sharpen our polices to ensure that economic freedom become a permanent feature in KZN especially in the townships and rural areas,” he said.

Titled “Let’s Grow South Africa Together”, the ANC’s 2019 national elections manifesto, among other things, committed the ruling party to the creation of decent jobs, provision of universal access to quality healthcare and the provision of comprehensive social security.