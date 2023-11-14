ANC selects MPL candidates

By Clive Ndou

The outcome of the ANC’s Moses Mabhida region member of Parliament (MPL) candidate selection processes has revealed that party branches in the region have coalesced around the organisation’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership which emerged during last year’s ANC provincial conference.

The ANC list process, which takes place ahead of general elections, saw branches across the province nominating party members they wanted deployed to the KZN Legislature and the National Assembly after next year’s general elections.

Several ANC Moses Mabhida region branch chairpersons interviewed by The Witness confirmed that party members across the region have put the name of ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, at the top of the list, while the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa topped the list of party members nominated for positions in the National Assembly.

Duma, along with the ANC KZN top five leaders, such as the party’s provincial deputy chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane, deputy provincial secretary, Sipho Hlomuka, and provincial treasurer, Ntuthuko Mahlaba — all of whom were high on the list compiled by the party’s branches in the region, were elected during last year’s ANC provincial conference.

“I can confirm that the region is fully behind the top five who emerged at the ANC provincial conference. The region’s branches have used the list process to demonstrate their support for the entire provincial executive committee (PEC). Apart from one or two members of the PEC who appear to have fallen out of favour with some branches in the region, most of the PEC members are high up on the list,” a senior ANC member in the region said.

ANC regional secretary, Siminenkosi “Samora” Ndlovu, who said the region’s list will feed into the provincial list, confirmed that the region has concluded its nomination processes for candidates who will represent the ruling party in the KZN Legislature and the National Assembly.

“At the appropriate time, the ANC provincial leadership will make the list available to the public,” he said.

Ndlovu declined to provide more details on the region’s list.

According to ANC guidelines, once the general elections have been concluded, the party’s KZN provincial leadership will pick three names from the list and submit them to the ANC national leadership, which will select the party’s premier candidate from the three names.

While Duma, as the ANC provincial chairperson, is regarded as a frontrunner in the premier selection process by virtue of being the most senior member of the party in the province, the ANC national leadership could opt to pick someone else for the position of KZN premier.