ANC takes swipe at DA for failing to attend recent council meeting

Chris Ndaliso

The ANC in the Moses Mabhida Region has taken a swipe against the DA for its no-show at the recent council meeting on Wednesday.

Regional secretary Samora Ndlovu said out of the DA’s 16 councillors, only two attended the important “August meeting” and the rest were spotted in their Durban by-elections campaign.

Ndlovu said of all the meetings that elected members attend, ordinary council meetings are arguably the most important, with every member expected to make effective contributions in order to increase the quality of council decisions.

The conduct of these DA councillors is not only in contempt of the code of conduct of councillors, but also blatantly shows contempt to residents of Msunduzi who elected them to serve as their representative. Once again, the DA authenticates our long-held belief that their righteous behaviour is a sham and that they are not interested in governing in the interest of the people. The law is clear — not attending a meeting without leave of absence is a violation of the code of conduct and the (council) speaker must investigate violations of the code of conduct.

He called on the speaker to institute an investigation and for disciplinary charges to be laid against those who failed to attend the council meeting without a valid reason.

“We remain fully committed to promoting the good governance practice across all our municipalities, and the betterment of all the communities we serve.”

DA caucus chief whip Bongumusa Nhlabathi hit back at Ndlovu saying it was “hypocritical” of him to portray the DA as disregarding its mandate. Nhlabathi said lack of planning by the ANC in Msunduzi was the reason meetings did not sit.

In the meeting in question, we almost could not meet quorum because not only DA councillors were absent. Some of our councillors were caught up in party engagements because this meeting in question was not properly organised. Councillor Ross Strachan and myself were at the city hall but we ended up not attending because of the audit action plan meeting with Cogta, where the city made a presentation on the auditor-general’s findings.

The mayor, his deputy and the council speaker themselves were not present in that meeting.

He added that it was incorrect to say there are 16 DA councillors in council, as they are now only 15 since one councillor, Lucky Naicker’s, membership with the party had been terminated.