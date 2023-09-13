ANC to push for ‘a proper working relationship’ with IFP

By Clive Ndou

The ANC is planning to hold co-operative talks with the IFP in line with the wishes of IFP founder, Prince Mangouthu Buthelezi, who died on Saturday.

This was revealed by ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile during his visit to Buthelezi’s homestead in Ulundi on Tuesday to convey the ruling party’s condolences.

Addressing mourners outside Buthelezi’s home, Mashatile said Buthelezi’s wish was for the ANC and IFP to work together.

“As the ANC we do understand that the co-operation which uMntwana [Buthelezi] envisaged doesn’t necessarily mean that the two political parties should merge. What it means is that we should have a proper working relationship,” he said.

Buthelezi, who died at the age of 95, founded the IFP in 1975. Before founding the IFP, Buthelezi was a member of the ANC. The IFP and ANC became sworn enemies in the late ’80s and early ’90s, with violent clashes between the supporters of the two parties leaving more than 20 000 people dead.

Shortly before his death, Buthelezi had approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that processes aimed at reconciling the two political parties begin.

Mashatile said Buthelezi’s other wish was to have his dispute with the ANC resolved before he died.

“As the ANC, we would like to see uMntwana’s wishes fulfilled.

As soon as we are done with the funeral, we will be back to have talks with the IFP leadership

Mashatile also said it was important to start thinking about the good work which Buthelezi has done for the country. “We must start thinking on how we could build on his legacy,” he said.