ANC’s Bheki Mtolo receives heavy backlash following racism allegations

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has labelled the ANC’s racism allegations against the party as nothing more than “claptrap”.

ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, in a video shared on Sunday on the party’s Facebook page, called the alliance between the DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party “a representation of apartheid, during which a white racist apartheid government maintained its power by using the Inkatha”.

Mtolo alleged that over the years, in order for the DA to frustrate democracy, they used the IFP, adding that they did this by sponsoring tribalism and championed black-on-black violence.

He said this strategy continued and it had been used in all provinces.

This relationship is not new, it started 46 years ago, they are continuing with the same agenda.

Responding to these allegations, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the ANC were sore losers.

The fact that the ANC is losing wards to the DA and IFP in by-elections and they have nothing but a racist agenda to drive and we won’t fall into that trap.

Sharing similar sentiments as Rodgers, IFP president Velenkosini Fiki Hlabisa said Mtolo was just frustrated.

“What Bheki Mtolo is saying about the IFP makes him look very ugly, bitter and stressed. We are not surprised. Losing one by-election after the other is taking a great toll on the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal because the writing is on the wall as we race to 2024 elections.

“The people of South Africa know the truth, that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the IFP played an important role during the liberation struggle to free our people. Nelson Mandela confessed to such and many prominent ANC leaders have made public statements to recognise the role played by IFP in the liberation struggle.

We know how bitter Bheki Mtolo is. The 2021 local government elections humiliated them. By-election results gave them a shocking rejection by voters. Indeed people of South Africa have to reject the ANC. The country is now being compelled to load shed. Put your energy there Mtolo. Stop insulting the IFP. No amount of insults will deter us and cause us to lose focus.

“The IFP is on the move, fixing the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which has been broken down and is on be verge of being completely destroyed by the ANC.

“The incompetent ANC government turned Pietermaritzburg into a broken city. Now they have made eThekwini filthy and a crime scene. Service delivery is desperately poor. Bheki Mtolo must concentrate on the ANC which, on Thursday last week, spent almost half a million rand to hire ICC for the full council meeting but chose to run away.

“Bheki Mtolo speaks of IFP councillors not allowed to vote according to their conscience in eThekwini.

“Mtolo must talk to ANC MPs who were forced to vote against their conscience during the Phala Phala report in Parliament recently. Bravo to Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the few others who voted for the truth to be known on the Phala Phala matter.”