ANC’s failure to act against corruption led to Msimang’s exit — analyst

By Clive Ndou

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, who resigned from the ruling party on Wednesday, was frustrated about the slow pace at which the ANC leadership is dealing with individuals implicated in corruption and maladministration, political analysts say.

Msimang, who hails from Pietermaritzburg and has been an ANC member for six decades, in his resignation letter attributed the decline in party support to corruption.

“This dramatic decline in the organisation’s popularity is attributable to widely held perceptions that its members and ‘deployees’ are corrupt, that the organisation has a high tolerance threshold for venality, and that the deployment of unsuitable people accounts for the government’s deplorable levels of service to the public,” he said.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg ANC activist Mavuso Msimang quits party

Before his resignation Msimang was the deputy president of the ANC veterans league. Political analyst Levy Ndou said Msimang was disappointed after the ANC leadership failed to deliver on its promise to act against party members implicated in corruption.

Him and other ANC veterans are frustrated because they have been raising these issues for a longtime. They have been appealing to the ANC leadership to act against individuals involved in corruption, but the ANC leadership appears not to be heeding the call to isolate people involved in corruption. READ MORE ANC reverses some losses

“He didn’t want to be associated with a party which is not serious about dealing with corruption, hence his decision to leave the ANC,” he said.

A former director-general, Msimang was known for his outspokenness. Last year when Parliament’s section 89 Panel report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the Phala Phala Farm cash theft scandal, Msimang publicly called for Ramaphosa’s resignation.

ALSO READ | ANC vows to continue with anti-corruption project

This was despite the fact that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) had at the time rallied behind Ramaphosa. Msimang’s resignation comes amid a fallout between the ANC leadership and the party’s veterans — most of whom were of the view that the ruling party has not stuck to the organisation’s founding values and principles.

Tensions between the ANC leadership and the party’s veterans were highlighted on Wednesday when the organisation’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, accused the veterans of “de-campaigning” the ANC.

“We call upon the veterans of the ANC to stop de-campaigning the organisation and work through its structures,” he said.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denied that the ANC was reluctant to address the problem of corruption. “In government we are currently busy with precisely that.

We set up the Zondo Commission to look into the issue of corruption and even as we speak, people are being charged for corruption. So, it’s not true that nothing is being done

Msimang’s resignation comes amid polls showing that the ANC could lose its majority status in next year’s general elections.

Ndou said it was possible that Msimang’s resignation was meant to serve as a wake up call to the ANC leadership. “It could be that the ANC is being reminded to change its approach,” he said.