ANCWL: Voting not over yet

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The results of the top five positions in the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal may drastically change.

A handful of eligible voters who were left out, are yet to make their mark.

The ANCWL in the province said it was waiting for the national executive committee (NEC) to make a decision concerning the 27 delegates who did not vote in the elective conference at the weekend, as their names didn’t appear on the voters’ roll.

The ANCWL conference was held from last week Friday and was officially closed on Tuesday as registration processes were delayed and disruptions caused by different fractions led

to chaos, with the elections only taking place on Sunday instead of Saturday.

Former provincial chairperson and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza was elected and announced as the new ANCWL chairperson.

The position for chairperson was closely contested by Khoza and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who was also the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Khoza received 601 votes — three votes more than Sithole-Moloi’s 598.

NEC member and convener of the conference, Pemmy Majodina admitted that there was an error and told the national broadcaster that the 27 delegates will be allowed to vote.

They will be allowed to cast their vote. It is their democratic and Constitutional right to vote. The fact that they were not included in the voters’ roll is not any fault of their own.

The consideration of the 27 delegates hugely impact not only the outcomes of the results of chairperson.

Other positions that may be affected by the additional votes are the positions of secretary, as there was only a difference of 10 votes between Zama Sokhabase and Matho Shozi, and an 11 vote difference between Matozi Dlamini and Phindile Sishi for the treasurer position.

Spokesperson for the ANCWL provincial task team Thembeka Mchunu told The Witness that the league was waiting to hear from the NEC regarding when the 27 delegates will cast their votes.

The 27 votes, however, will not affect the results of the deputy chairperson position, which was won by Education MEC Mbali Frazer, who received 649 votes as opposed to her rival Phumzile Mbatha-Cele’s 545 votes.

The position of deputy secretary will also not be affected as Fikile Masiko beat Nondumiso Cele by 57 votes.

The new secretary was not able to disclose to The Witness when these additional delegates will cast their votes.