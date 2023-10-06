ANCYL members demand removal of Pappas as mayor

By Londiwe Xulu

A group of about 200 ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members from across Moses Mabhida Region marched to the uMngeni Municipality on Thursday, calling for the uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas to resign, pending an investigation into allegations of nepotism.

Pappas is accused of nepotism and corruption after uMngeni last year gave R100 000 to uMngeni Tourism, a Community Tourism Organisation (CTO) that was previously chaired by Pappas’ ex-fiancé.

The uMngeni speaker had previously told The Witness that Pappas always declared his relationship with his ex fiancé Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, even when their relationship ended, adding that he was never part of meetings regarding uMngeni Tourism.

ALSO READ | ANCYL says that their march will be peaceful despite what uMngeni says

The ANCYL on Thursday submitted their memorandum to a representative from the Department of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) outside uMngeni Municipality buildings.

MEC for Cogta Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi last week tasked officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. She added the investigation will enable the department to address the issue promptly and effectively and will take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investiga-

tion.

These allegations have also been brought to the office of the public protector by an ANC member in the Moses Mabhida Region, Sizwe Mchunu, who has called on the PP’s office to investigate them.

Reading out the memorandum, convenor of the march Mqondisi Duma said they demand Pappas

resigns with immediate effect and want the investigation to be transparent.

ALSO READ | ANC is desperate, says DA KZN premier candidate Pappas

“As soon as the public protector indicates that Pappas is guilty, Pappas must resign so he doesn’t tamper with the investigation. We call for a comprehensive audit on all the municipal contracts and tenders granted during Pappas’ term.

“We also demand full transparency regarding funding and financial transactions involving uMngeni Tourism,” said Duma, reading the memorandum before handing it over. He added that they called for the Public Protector to fast track the investigation against Pappas.

“In addition, electricity shouldn’t be disconnected from residents in Mpophomeni and people from Hhaza, Dulela, Lions River, Shiyabazali and other [areas] should be treated the same as those living in the suburbs.

We also demand a comprehensive solution to the issues of unemployment.

The memorandum was accepted by a Cogta representative, who said they will formally acknowledge the memorandum in writing within seven days and in 14 days update the youth league on the work done in addressing their issues.

Despite fears of disruptions, it was business as usual at the Howick CBD, with heavy law enforcement from the police including members of the Public Order Policing, uMngeni Traffic Department and various private security companies.

Duma, who had previously assured the public that the march will be peaceful, yesterday said the heavy security was wasteful expenditure and the security officers were spectators they didn’t want near them.

The group of protesters included members of the ANC youth league from across uMgungundlovu District that Duma said were supporting youth from uMngeni.

ALSO READ | Cogta to investigate claims of nepotism against Chris Pappas

The deputy president for the national ANC Youth League, Phumuzile Mgcina, was also part of the pro-

test. Mgcina said the march would be implemented nationally, adding that uMngeni was just the start.

“We are young people of South Africa supporting youth in uMngeni to make sure that the corruption happening at the municipality stops.

“Yes, we are not from uMngeni, but we won’t keep quiet when we see money meant to help people being misused,” said Mgcina.