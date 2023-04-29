Assassination attempt on speaker’s life leaves bodyguard dead

By Chris Ndaliso

Mkhambathini council speaker Thembalikho Gwala survived an assassination attempt when gunmen in two vehicles fired a volley of bullets into his car killing a bodyguard.

Gwala and two other bodyguards were not hit in the incident.

He said they were returning from a community meeting in Njobokazi near Eston on Thursday afternoon at around 5 pm when his vehicle came under heavy gunfire.

He believes that an informer was at the meeting he attended and informed the gunmen of his movements, especially when he left the meeting for home.

They wanted to take me out, there's no doubt about it. I don't know how I survived without a single bullet wound. It was at an area where the small road leads to the main road where the gunshots rang out. The first car with gunmen approached from the left of the main road and as we were trying to avoid the attack, another vehicle came from the front all firing at us at the same time.

“As the gunmen sprayed my car with bullets my bodyguards returned fire. My driver lost control and drove into a sugarcane plantation. One of my bodyguards was killed and the other two and myself were not hit. I still don’t know how it is that I was not hit,” said Gwala.

He said the gunmen were carrying AK47s, R5s assault rifles and pistols.

He does not believe that the attempt on his life was linked to a scramble for leadership positions in the municipality.

“Even though I may not know the motive at this stage, I strongly believe that this has nothing to do with leadership positions. We all work together as the leadership and I do not know of any bad blood among ourselves.”

I have since resolved to beef up my security because it is clear that these people wanted to kill me. I will not be deterred by this incident from performing my duties. It is clear that my time to die has not come so I’ll soldier on. It will happen when it has to.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Camperdown police were investigating a murder case following the incident where a 38-year-old man was killed.

Political killings a concern

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the killing of political leaders was a huge concern for the ANC.

He said there was a misconception that all killings of political leaders are politically motivated.

We do not dismiss that some of these killings are politically motivated.

It must be noted that some of them [killings] are related to disputes over certain tenders. We are very much concerned and recently we have raised our concern about the killings of izinduna.

“Unfortunately this is not a war that can be won by the government alone. Community members are central in the fight against this scourge because the killers have brothers and sisters and they belong in communities.”

“We call upon the respective communities to work with the law enforcement agencies to end this,” said Mndebele.

He further urged political parties to be cautious when issuing statements and to ensure that their statements do not promote violence.