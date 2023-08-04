Battle for ANCWL top spot

By Clive Ndou

It is all systems go for the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference, where two MECs are squaring up in a battle for control of the ANC provincial women’s wing.

The ANCWL provincial conference, due to start at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC on Friday, will see Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi lock horns in the race for the ANCWL provincial chairperson position.

ALSO READ | ANC ‘men’ take aim at Frazer in the ANCWL

Khoza is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, while Sithole-Moloi is the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

From left: KZN Legislature Chair of Chairs Hlengiwe Mavimbela, KZN Legislature MPL Phumzile Mbatha-Cele, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

In her slate, Khoza has MEC Mbali Fraser as her running mate, while Sithole-Moloi has ANC KZN Legislature MPL Nondumiso Cele as a candidate for the ANCWL provincial deputy chairperson position.

Initially a two-horse race, the ANCWL provincial chairperson contest has since widened, with two other ANC MPLs, Hlengiwe Mavimbela and Phumzile Mbatha-Cele, having now entered the leadership race.

A former KZN MEC for Arts and Culture, Mavimbela is now the provincial legislature’s chair of chairs, while Mbatha-Cele is the chairperson of the provincial legislature’s Quality of Life Committee.

While having four candidates contesting the provincial chairperson is viewed in some quarters as healthy for democracy, within the ANC, it is undesirable as it reflects divisions within the ruling party.

Thembeka Mchunu, the spokesperson of ANCWL provincial task team (PTT) overseeing the provincial conference, said that while the ANCWL interim leadership is concerned about the divisions within the ANCWL in the province, the PTT’s hands are tied.

As the PTT, we are hoping that by the time the conference starts, the delegates and the candidates would have realised the need to strike a comprise so that we have fewer candidates. However, the PTT can’t order candidates to withdraw because if we do that, we will be accused of taking sides.

ALSO READ | ANCWL calls for unity

The divisions have already resulted in the provincial ANCWL’s failure to make an impact during the league’s recent national elective conference, which saw Mchunu and former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini, both of whom are from KZN, being unsuccessful in their bids to be elected as president of the ANCWL.

While the ANCWL documents state that the league is an autonomous structure within the broader ANC, and that it has its own constitution and regulations, there are perceptions that ANCWL leaders merely do the bidding of their male counterparts within the broader ANC leadership structure.

The ANCWL three-day conference will close on Sunday.