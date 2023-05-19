Buthelezi calls meeting with amakhosi to quell Ingonyama tensions

By Clive Ndou

With the removal of Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson Jerome Ngwenya threatening to create tensions within the Zulu nation, the nation’s prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has called a meeting with amakhosi on the matter.

Ngwenya, who has been at the helm of the ITB for more than two decades, was replaced by Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela following a recommendation by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

In a recent meeting with the king, Buthelezi expressed concerns about Ngwenya’s removal.

I expressed concern over the way this matter has been handled, as there have been inconsistencies in communication which created confusion and distress within the Zulu nation.

During the meeting with the king, Buthelezi advised the monarch to convene an imbizo to explain the decision to appoint Mzimela “I therefore indicated to His Majesty that if an imbizo is not called, I will be compelled to call an imbizo myself as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, as I once did during the lifetime of his late father,” he said.

Liezl van der Merwe, who is Buthelezi’s spokesperson, on Thursday told The Witness that Buthelezi will address the amakhosi next week.

“I can confirm that there is a meeting of amakhosi, called by the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, which will be held on Friday 26 May 2023, at 10 am, in Empangeni at the Imbizo Teachers’ Hall.”

As per his previous statements on the matter, the prime minister, as the author of the Ingonyama Trust, will brief amakhosi on recent developments affecting the trust and the board.

Despite Buthelezi’s earlier stating that Mzimela has withdrawn as the king’s ITB chairperson nominee, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development minister, Thoko Didiza, indicated that Mzimela remained the new ITB chairperson as recommended by the king.

Controlling close to three million hectares of the province’s land, the Ingonyama Trust was created through the Ingonyama Trust Act.

Mzimela, who presides over several areas in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, is the son of former chairperson of the national house of traditional leaders, Mpiyezintombi Mzimela.

On the other hand, Ngwenya, who was nominated by the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been the ITB chairperson since 2000.

A former judge, Ngwenya, during his tenure as ITB chairperson, had a running battle with Parliament’s agriculture, land reform and rural development portfolio committee, which has an oversight role over the ITB.

The committee wanted the trust to utilise part of its budget to develop KZN’s rural areas which fall under the control of the entity.

However, Ngwenya’s position has been that the trust cannot be expected to undertake massive rural development programmes, given the entity’s limited resources