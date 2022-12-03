Phala Phala | Calls for President to account

Witness Reporter

Civil society organisations Corruption Watch (CW) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take full accountability in the Phala Phala matter and for impeachment processes to take place.

On Wednesday the Section 89 independent panel released a report of its investigation, which found that Ramaphosa’s role in the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal warranted the activation of impeachment proceedings against him.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa saga a blow for SA

Corruption Watch has urged Parliament and other institutions with oversight over democratic processes, which are in possession of evidence, to address the matter swiftly and as a matter of priority as part of their commitment to the principle of accountability.

Corruption watch says no to unnecessary delays

The organisation said there was no room for unnecessary delays by either implicated parties or regulatory and law enforcement bodies, that could potentially derail the process and disrupt the momentum.

In a country beset by corruption scandals over a protracted period of time that have eroded institutions, hollowed out the economy and seriously impacted service delivery, South Africans deserve answers,” said CW executive director Karam Singh. READ MORE More mental health support needed for HIV sufferers

He added that it was imperative that the democratic process was allowed to unfold, and that no one was allowed to act with impunity.

“For a president to be charged with such serious violations of the laws of the land is yet another crisis for a country already struggling to overcome a slew of challenges, many of them related to corruption.”

ALSO READ | Cyril on the verge of ‘resigning’

Reiterating that the law should run its course, Outa said they believe the parliamentary impeachment process, along with all other investigations being conducted by the SA Reserve Bank as well as Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, the Public Protector and the Hawks, should take place and accountability should be meted out according to their findings.

Once again, as was the case during president Jacob Zuma’s rule, our nation faces political turmoil and associated economic pressure arising from dubious conduct by people in positions of authority in government.

“South Africa’s growth and prosperity will once again be compromised, as we navigate the stormy waters that lie ahead, exacerbated by developments of internal factionalism plaguing the ruling party’s run-up to its leadership elections in a few weeks,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Outa called on the political powers to exercise extreme caution and maturity in their conduct and actions, as the processes of accountability unfold on the Phala Phala matter.

“Whatever the developments and outcomes that lie ahead for the country’s political dynamics, civil society will be called on to defend the valuable gains we have made since the exit of Jacob Zuma from office.”