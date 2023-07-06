Calls mount for ‘cleansing’ to stem political killings

By Clive Ndou

Pietermaritzburg indigenous knowledge expert, Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, has welcomed plans by the ANC-led tripartite alliance to conduct cleansing rituals as part of efforts to stop the killing of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal.

While calls for cleansing rituals made by the ANC-tripartite alliance, which include the SACP and Cosatu, were prompted by the recent assassination of two councillors in the province, Ngobese said the cleansing rituals were long overdue.

“It should have been done way back in 1994 for the ANC, IFP and any other organisation which was involved in the black-on-black violence which cost the lives of about 20 000 people in this province.”

“What I suspect happened is that in 1994 black politicians were too excited to be in government to the extent that they forgot their cultural practices — literally, they forgot where they come from.”

As a black person, there is no way you can just carry on as if nothing happened when so many people died tragically in the name of political parties

The ANC and IFP were in the late ’80s and early ’90s embroiled in bloody battles which saw the supporters of the two organisations taking up weapons and attacking each other. Ngobese is adamant that the spirits of those who died during the violent clashes between the ANC and KZN, were not at peace.

“Yes, those people may be dead, but spiritually, they are still alive and fighting. It’s this fighting by the victims of violence which is causing the current political killings,” she said.

On June 27, ACDP uMhlathuze Municipality ACDP councillor John Myaka was shot dead near Empangeni, while IFP Mtubatuba Municipality councillor Innoncent Mkhwananzi was killed a week after Myaka’s murder. According to Salga KZN chairperson, Thami Ntuli, 17 councillors have been assassinated in the past ten months.

“It’s now undeniable that assassination is the leading cause of death in KZN. We come from a painful history of violence. We dare not allow ourselves to be brought back to such times,” he said. The continuing assassination of councillors in KZN, Ntuli said, was making it difficult for councillors to discharge their duties as public representatives.”

The escalating number of political killings targeting councillors, particularly in the northern parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province, has instilled fear and anxiety among our public representatives.

“It’s crucial that all leaders across all spheres and traditional leaders defuse conflict and promote dialogue. The safety and security of councillors must be prioritised, and we expect that every effort will be made to expedite all outstanding threat analyses where councillors have reported incidents of intimidation or threats,” he said.

The killing of the province’s councillors continues despite Police minister Bheki Cele having deployed a police task team to deal with pollical killings in the province.

While members of the task team have arrested a number of suspects in connection with the ongoing political killings in the province, there has been few convictions.

As things stand, several suspects linked to the 2017 assassination of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa in uMzimkhula about 100 kilometres from Pietermaritzburg, are currently on trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court for his murder.