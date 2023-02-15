Cele was allegedly ‘under pressure’ to lie about assassination plot of EFF leader

Clive Ndou

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday took the IFP and EFF dispute, characterised by allegations of assassination plots, to Parliament.

EFF leader Julius Malema, whose party is at war with the IFP following the termination of the coalition agreement between the two political parties, recently said Cele had told EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, that IFP leaders were plotting to have Dlamini assassinated.

However, addressing MPs during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate at the Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, Cele denied Malema’s claims.

So, EFF president, you were lied to. Yes, you must be angry, but not at me.

“You went on national television and said something which was not true,” Cele told Malema.

According to Dlamini, Cele had called him on his phone and told him that IFP leaders, who believed that Dlamini was behind the EFF’s decision to walk away from the IFP, were plotting to have the red beret’s secretary-general killed.

Dlamini then relayed the message to Malema.

But Cele told MPs that Dlamini had attempted to pressure him to lie about the assassination plot.

On Wednesday [last week] I had a meeting with the EFF deputy secretary-general, at my house.

He was there to urge and beg me to confirm that I said the IFP will kill him.

When I refused, he promised that he will make life difficult for me.

Dlamini, who was among the MPs debating the Sona, interrupted Cele’s speech by calling for a point of order in line with Parliament rules.

It’s you — this ANC coward who called me, not the other way round. If you are scared of the IFP, you must not use my name.

However, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson, Amos Masondo, who was presiding over Tuesday’s Sona debate, blocked Dlamini from further responding to Cele in the House.

Honourable member, what you are raising is not a point of order, take your seat.

The EFF, whose cooperation with the IFP resulted in the ANC being unable to return to power in several KZN hung municipalities, is currently working with the ANC to remove IFP mayors through a vote of no confidence.

While the EFF KZN provincial leadership was fully behind the red berets’ national leadership’s decision for the party to cut ties with the IFP, certain EFF councillors, some of whom lost their deputy mayoral positions dished out to them as part of the coalition agreement with the IFP, were rumoured to be against the decision of the EFF top brass.

On Tuesday, The Witness reported that the disgruntled councillors, who are said to be on the brink of joining the EFF splinter party, the African Economic Freedom (AEC) were planning to support IFP mayors during the planned motions of no confidence.