Chris Pappas eyes the premier spot

By Lethiwe Makhanya

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas is the DA’s premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by the party leader John Steenhuisen at a media briefing on Monday in Durban.

Steenhuisen said that Pappas is a dynamic young leader who walks the walk and has made the uMngeni Municipality a shining beacon on the hill, while the rest of KZN lies in ruin.

The time has come to kick the ANC out of KZN and Chris Pappas is the man to lead that mission and provide hope where the ANC has only provided misery, hunger, maladministration, and poverty. The beacon of light on the hill in uMngeni could be the light that leads to change throughout the entire province.

Pappas said he is honoured to have been selected, stating that regardless of his identity he is ready to lead and serve.

He said this political freedom that many have dedicated and lost their lives for must lead to opportunity, respect diversity, and ensure fairness.

