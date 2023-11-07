Coalition could win KZN

By Clive Ndou

The IFP has to perform “exceptionally well” in KwaZulu-Natal if the multi-party charter coalition, which includes the DA, are to dislodge the ANC from power in KZN during next year’s general elections.

This is the view of University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) political expert, Zakhele Ndlovu, who said the ANC was unlikely to regain the province in future elections should the ruling party allow the multi-party coalition to take over power in KZN in next year’s polls.

Remember, the IFP did well in KZN during the 2021 local government elections and they continue to do well in the by-elections currently being held across the province’s municipalities. So, if the IFP can perform well in next year’s general elections, it’s quite possible for the multi-party charter coalition to take over the KZN province.

“As things stand, the biggest hurdle for the multi-party charter coalition is to remove the ANC from power in KZN during next year’s elections.

“However, should the multi-party charter coalition manage to remove the ANC from power in KZN in the upcoming general elections, it will be extremely difficult for the ANC to win back the province as the coalition will use its five years in office to win the confidence of voters — just like the DA did in the Western Cape,” he said.

Ndlovu was speaking to The Witness a few days after a DA internal survey showed that support for the multi-party charter coalition in KZN currently stood at 50%.

On the other hand, support for the ANC, the DA survey found, currently stands at 36% in KZN.

Unlike the DA and IFP, the ANC in KZN is not planning to partner with other political parties in the build-up to next year’s general elections.

According to ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, the ruling party did not see the point in joining forces with other political parties as it was confident of retaining KZN in next year’s elections.

While Ndlovu said coalitions in the country have generally failed, he believed that the DA and IFP will work well together should they jointly amass enough votes to co-govern the province.

Yes, it’s true that in South Africa most of the coalitions fail. This is largely because the political parties who are part of the coalition do not subscribe to the same ideology. However, in the case of the DA and IFP, they seem to agree on many things, including on how the country’s economy should be managed.

There have been perceptions that given the death of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi two months ago, the party could struggle to attract enough voters in next year’s elections — thereby dashing any hopes for the multi-party charter coalition to reach the 50%+1 threshold required for the alliance to govern the province.

Ndlovu agreed that Buthelezi’s death could work against the IFP in next year’s general elections.

“He was the face of the party, and his passing could create uncertainty among voters who previously voted for the IFP.

“However, having said that, it is quite possible for the IFP leadership to turn Buthelezi’s passing into an effective campaign built around his rich legacy.

“So far, the IFP leadership seem to be managing the transition very well, and as long as they stay united, I think the IFP will do well in KZN — particularly in rural areas and parts of the eThekwini Municipality,” he said.