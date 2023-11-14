Court battles could delay elections

By Clive Ndou

Legal challenges to the Electoral Amendment Act may result in President Cyril Ramaphosa delaying the announcement of the election date.

Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa is one of the organisations challenging the act which was passed into law by Ramaphosa earlier in the year.

The amendment act requires independent candidates wanting to contest the elections to obtain between 10 000 to 13 000 signatures, depending on which province they are contesting in.

In 2020, Parliament was compelled to amend the Electoral Act after the Constitutional Court found that the law was unconstitutional on the basis that it barred independent candidates from contesting provincial and national elections.

One South Africa is of the view that the number of signatures which the law requires independent candidates to obtain before being allowed to contest the elections was unjustified.

The Independent Candidates Association (ICA) which is one of the other organisations contesting the new electoral law in court, wants clauses restricting independent candidates contesting only half of the National Assembly’s 400 seats redrafted.

IEC chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said any legal challenge to the new amendment law could “become a constraint” in terms of the president announcing the election date.

Some larger parties, however, say delays will prejudice their campaigns as they need sufficient time to develop their election campaigns.

The EFF has called on the president to announce the election date swiftly as delays will favour the ruling African National Congress.

“The ANC knows the date, so we are left at a disadvantage,” said EFF secretary general Marshal Dlamini.