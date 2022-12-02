Cyril on the verge of ‘resigning’

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday spent several hours consulting his ANC allies in what has been viewed as a strong indication that he is planning to resign as the country’s president.

The engagements, which also involved captains of industry, happened a day after the independent panel established by Parliament to investigate whether Ramaphosa’s role in the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal warranted the activation of impeachment proceedings against him, found that he may have violated the Constitution.

According to one of the president’s confidantes who was part of the meetings which took place in Cape Town on Thursday, Ramaphosa made it clear that he has made up his mind “that the current political climate no longer made it possible for him to continue with his duties as the country’s president”.

Even though he has a number of options, including taking the report on review, he chose to make life easy for everyone by opening up the discussion around the possibility of him stepping down as the country’s president.

“Despite the panel not having found him guilty of anything, he was of the view that he could be perceived as not putting the interests of the country first should he challenge the report in court.

“Some of the comrades told him that even if impeachment processes were to be invoked, there was no way opposition parties would get enough votes to have him impeached. However, what became clear was that he has already made up his mind — he wants to resign,” the source said.

‘A number of options’

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that resigning was one of the options which the president was considering.

“There are a number of options on the table. He is engaging a broad range of stakeholders due to the enormity of the matter. Whatever decision the president makes, it has to be informed by the interests of the country and it cannot be rushed,” he said.

As Ramaphosa was holding meetings with members of his inner circle which includes cabinet ministers, his opponents within the ANC were preparing to have him recalled by the party at a special ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Friday.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma fired the first salvo when she told reporters on Thursday that Ramaphosa has to “step aside”. “I think the president has to step aside now and answer the case. If you go and read the ANC step-aside rule, I think he should step aside,” she said.

A member of the ANC NEC, Dlamini-Zuma — who in the 2017 ANC presidential contest lost to Ramaphosa — is one of the party’s leaders wanting Ramaphosa replaced as the organisation’s leader at the upcoming national elective conference scheduled to take place during the course of the month.

Apart from the Parliament’s impeachment processes, Ramaphosa, if he does not resign, could also face ANC internal processes which include being subjected to the party’s step-aside policy. Further, the ANC could bar him from contesting for any leadership position at the party’s national elective conference.

However, ANC electoral committee secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila denied that the panel’s findings have implications for Ramaphosa’s bid to be elected party leader for a second term. “The ANC elections regulations talk about party members who have been charged for criminal offences.

Findings by bodies such as Parliament’s Independent Panel don’t have any implications for any ANC member who wants to stand

According to ANC traditions, ANC deputy president, David Mabuza, who is also the country’s deputy president, should be elected acting president in the event of Ramaphosa’s resigning. However, sources told The Witness that ANC members close to Ramaphosa were lobbying for former president, Kgalema Motlanthe, to be elected acting president.

The ANC NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making structure between conferences, was scheduled to meet on Thursday, but the gathering was moved to Friday.

‘He should voluntarily step down’

As the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences, the NEC has the power to recall a sitting president In 2018, the ANC leadership structure recalled then president Jacob Zuma.

Some of Ramaphosa’s supporters within the ANC NEC want him to voluntarily step down to avoid the humiliation of being recalled.

If he is recalled by the NEC, it would create the impression that his opponents within the organisation have won the day.

“This should not be allowed to happen — particularly given that most of his enemies within the ANC are against his anti-corruption stance, they want a president who will allow them to loot government coffers with impunity,” an NEC member close to Ramaphosa said.

Since the release of the panel’s report, the rand lost about three percent of its value amid market fears that the panel’s finding could plunge the country into political turmoil.