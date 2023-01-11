DA accuses ANC of buying votes with food parcels

Chris Ndaliso

The ANC and the DA in Msunduzi Municipality had some tough exchanges on Tuesday after the latter accused the former of misusing municipal resources.

The DA released a statement accusing the ANC of bribing ward 28 residents with food parcels on Sunday ahead of the ward’s by-election on January 18.

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi, Ross Strachan, accused campaign leader deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize of employing desperate and lawless acts of campaigning.

We will be writing to the municipal manager for consequences to be implemented, and request the speaker’s office to investigate the abuse by the deputy mayor as the campaign manager of the ANC in this by-election.

“Municipal vehicles offloading food parcels during a political campaign reek of desperate tactics of scrambling to garner support from an extremely impoverished situation that’s been completely neglected by the same ANC for years.”

The party, however, could not produce evidence in the form of photos of municipal vehicles offloading food parcels. When The Witness requested such evidence from the DAs provincial communications coordinator, Nqobile Nhleko could not provide them.

“One of our public representatives alleged they saw the food parcels,” said Nhleko.

The ANC in the Moses Mabhida Region did not take kindly to the “baseless” accusation. Regional secretary Samora Ndlovu denied the reports.

“It is, however, not surprising that the DA has resorted to petty politics, lies and slander to woo voters in this by-election, as they have dismally failed to govern this ward for the past 15 years, with absolutely nothing to offer the electorate except intimidation, malfeasance and blatant lies.

“This clear act of desperation, stemming from our well-received campaign and superiority of the ideas of the ANC, is actually in contravention of the Electoral Act and Electoral Code which prohibits the publishing of false information with the intention to influence the outcome of an election.”

He said they remained committed to running a clean campaign in this by-election.