DA and IFP join forces as part of plan to oust ANC in KZN

Clive Ndou

With support for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in decline, the IFP and DA have forged ties as part of attempts to dislodge the ruling party from power in the 2024 provincial elections.

While the ANC in KZN was able to garner 54% of the vote in the 2019 elections, support for the ruling party in the province dropped to below 50% in last year’s municipal elections.

The DA and IFP are currently working together in the province’s hung municipalities such uMhlathuze in Richards Bay and Abaqulusi in Vryheid.

DA and IFP strengthening relationship

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the two parties have recently met as part of efforts to strengthen the relationship.

In late October 2022, the DA conducted bilateral talks with the IFP to bolster their relationship with a view to pursuing common interests, the most pressing of which is to remove the corrupt ANC from power in KwaZulu Natal

DA to assist IFP in eThekwini’s ward 99 by-election

As part of the cooperative agreement between the two political parties, the DA agreed to assist the IFP in the upcoming eThekwini Municipality ward 99 by-election.

Located in the south of Durban, Ward 99, which includes the Umkomaas area, became vacant following the recent murder of ANC eThekwini ward councillor Mnqobi Molefe.

Macpherson said allowing the IFP to take on the ANC in Ward 99 would be an effective way to ensure that the ANC was defeated.

The DA has taken the decision to step back from contesting this by-election in order to allow our voters the option to remove the ANC from power in Umkomaas once and for all. This makes strategic sense with the IFP being a bigger party in the ward.

“It is a view shared by the IFP that where the DA has a greater chance of victory, they too would step back to assist in removing the ANC.

“This will also have important consequences in the eThekwini Municipality, which is governed by a fragile ANC-led coalition,” he said. The DA’s decision not to field a candidate, Macpherson said, was in the interest of the community of ward 99.

“The DA is committed to being at the centre of rational politics in our country for the betterment of the lives of all South Africans,” he said.