DA appoints Keeka as its KZN chief whip

Clive Ndou

The DA has appointed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial education spokesperson, Imran Keeka, as its new KZN Legislature chief whip.

Keeka’s appointment comes a week after the resignation of former chief whip, Zwakele Mncwango, who has since joined ActionSA. A medical doctor by training, Keeka hails from Newcastle in northern KZN.

Announcing Keeka’s appointment on Thursday, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers described him as an experienced public representative.

“Dr Keeka comes to his important new role with a very solid background in politics. He is the DA constituency head of Amajuba and also holds a post graduate qualification in Public Policy and African Studies.

The DA has no doubt that Dr Keeka, with his hands-on approach, strong work ethic and determination, will make an excellent whip. We look forward to his continued contribution to our caucus as we strive to ensure that the lives of KZN’s people are improved

Between 2011 and 2014, Keeka was a DA councillor in the Newcastle Municipality. After the 2014 national and provincial elections, Keeka then joined the DA KZN Legislature caucus as the party’s provincial health spokesperson.

“During his time in this portfolio he was instrumental in exposing KZN’s oncology crisis, amongst numerous other critical health issues plaguing the people of our province,” Rodgers said.

Mncwango, who had been the DA chief whip since last year, was on Monday unveiled by ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, as their new KZN provincial chairperson.