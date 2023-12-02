DA calls to dissolve eThekwini council

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) doesn’t believe in the system of democracy and constitutionalism, said African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

His statement comes in response to the DA in eThekwini urging and calling on individual councillors in the ANC and EFF “to use their conscience” and support a call to have the eThekwini council dissolved.

The DA wrote to all opposition parties represented in council, except for the EFF and the NFP, to discuss the proposal and get their backing by supporting the motion that they hope if passed will ensure fresh elections in eThekwini.

We are happy to say hat engagements with the identified, intended parties are showing positive signs with indications of early support.

“On Wednesday, the DA provincial leadership along with the eThekwini caucus leader, councillor Thabani Mthethwa and the chief whip, councillor Yogis Govender announced that the party has taken a bold decision to submit a motion to the council in terms of section 18 (1) of the rules of order and section 34 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act,” said eThekwini DA deputy caucus leader and member of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, Mzamo Billy.

Billy said for the motion to succeed it will need the support of other political parties represented in the council.

“Beyond this, the motion is distinctively unique and requires courage, selflessness and an honest conversation about the true state of our city.”

The reality is that eThekwini Municipality, under the leadership of the ANC, the EFF and the NFP, is on the verge of total collapse as those who are in this unstable coalition simply have no solutions to the constant water and electricity outages, failing refuse management and the ongoing sewage spills on our streets and beaches.

Though the DA didn’t write to the ANC and EFF, it still needs its councillors’ support.

In response to the call by the DA, Mtolo said this was a sign that the DA was against democracy and it knew that it didn’t stand a chance under fair elections.

“There have been multiple by-elections held in the province where the DA did not participate and even when it did participate, lost to the ANC. This is proof that the party stands no chance to win in a free and fair manner that is democratic.”The DA must stop smoking whatever strong drugs they are smoking. No ANC councillor will support this motion in eThekwini,” said Mtolo.

The next eThekwini full council meeting is expected to take place on December 11.