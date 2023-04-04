DA congress awards KZN

By Clive Ndou

The DA Province of the Year Award, bestowed on the party’s KwaZulu-Natal province during the organisation’s weekend federal congress, will motivate members in KZN as they embark on a mission to dislodge the ANC from power in the province during next year’s polls.

This is according to DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, who described the DA Province of the Year award as a major source of inspiration for the party in KZN “To have received this award is encouraging and a reminder of why we choose to do what we do. This is the spirit that we are taking to the 2024 elections. Change is imminent in KwaZulu-Natal and it can only be realised through a DA government,” he said.

The award was, among other things, in recognition of the role played by the KZN DA in assisting the victims of the 2021 unrest and victims of the 2022 floods, which wreaked havoc across the province. “The year 2021 had been one mired with a multitude of challenges. This included the July unrest and flooding in early 2022.

Faced with the same challenges as all residents across the province, our public representatives were on the ground, protecting our communities and fighting to ensure that order was restored. During the KZN floods, DA representatives were recovering dead bodies and looking for shelter and food for displaced residents, a fight that we are still fighting to this day.

To round off its 2021 performance, the DA KZN went on to bag the uMngeni Municipality which, prior to the November 2021 municipal elections, was under the control of the ANC.

By the end of 2021, for the first time, we were able to win a municipality rescuing it from the ineffective ANC . Within months, hope was restored for the residents of uMngeni Municipality.

The DA federal congress also saw John Steenhuisen — who also hails from KZN, being elected the party’s federal leader for the second time. A former eThekwini Municipality councillor, Steenhuisen will lead the DA’s elections campaign during the build-up to the general elections scheduled for next year.

Dean Macpherson, who is the DA KZN provincial chairperson, on Monday welcomed Steenhuisen’s election.

“Since being elected as interim leader in 2019 and federal leader in 2020, John has continued to represent our province and has been a source of inspiration to activists and public representatives in KZN. In 2021 and 2022, he was on the ground with the people of our province during the July unrest and deadly April floods in the respective years because of his love for KZN.

“His belief in our province is what inspired us to achieve the title of Province of the Year for 2021 at this weekend’s federal congress in Johannesburg,” he said.