DA in early push to unseat ANC in KZN

By Clive Ndou

As part of attempts to keep the ANC out of government after next year’s general elections, the DA is pushing to ensure that all its supporters in the province are registered for the polls.

According to some recent surveys, ANC support in KZN was likely to drop below 50% — a situation which will force the ruling party to seek a coalition partner to return control of the provincial government.

ALSO READ | Coalition could win KZN

The ANC, which is currently co-operating with the EFF in KZN’s hung municipalities, is likely to co-govern the province with the red berets — who are projected to get about 10% of the KZN vote in the event of the ruling party’s support in the province dropping below 50% in next year’s general elections.

To prevent the ANC from either governing the province on its own or through a coalition with the EFF, the DA is working on cutting ANC support to below 40% in KZN in next year’s general elections.

“That’s the DA’s main objective in the 2024 general elections,” said DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.

While the DA currently has ambitions to get an outright majority in KZN during next year’s elections, Rodgers said the party has to be “realistic”.

Before the 2019 general elections, the DA was KZN’s official opposition. From our own analysis, there is nothing stopping us from returning that status after next year’s elections. But, having said that, our main focus as the DA is to ensure that the ANC drops to below 40% in KZN.

The DA currently has a co-operative agreement with the IFP, whose support in KZN has been growing in recent months.

According to a DA internal poll, support for the party in KZN currently stands at around 23%.

In the event of the DA receiving 23% of the KZN vote, the IFP will have to garner more than 27% of the provincial vote for the two parties to co-govern the KZN province after next year’s general elections.

ALSO READ | IFP/DA coalition stands no chance in KZN, says Mtolo

Parties likely to help the DA/IFP coalition reach the number of votes required to eject the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s general elections are ActionSA, FF+ and ACDP.

While in the 2019 general elections the FF+ got less than half-a-percent of the KZN provincial vote, ActionSA has no track record in the provincial elections as the party was launched in 2020.

On the other hand, parties likely to assist the ANC in KZN should the ruling party’s support in the province drop below 50% include the NFP — which, in the previous general elections, received one percent of the provincial vote.