DA intensifies election campaign in KZN with launch of new billboard

By Khethukuthula Xulu

To intensify its efforts ahead of next year’s crucial 2024 national elections, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday unveiled its billboard in Durban.

The billboard, with premier candidate Chris Pappas, was revealed in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Monday.

The DA leader in KZN, Francois Rodgers, said the party was excited to launch its billboard trailers which will be placed in strategic places in KZN.

ALSO READ | DA will not work with ANC: Zille

“The billboards are part of our registration campaign and a way to ensure that everybody plays their role in the upcoming elections. This unveiling follows a successful registration rally in Durban, with more than 5 000 young people attending,” said Rodgers.

On Saturday, at the registration rally, Rodgers told The Witness that somebody like Pappas, who is a young man, inspired a lot of the youth and attracted all generations as well.

The young leaders are starting to come through and that in itself will encourage young voters. Our campaign is about hope and change, we can bring about change and we believe that as a party in KZN we can replicate what we were able to do in the Western Cape and Umngeni. We are not perfect but we are definitely better than the ANC.

Speaking at the rally, DA leader John Steenhuisen revealed that the multi-party charter for South Africa, representing eight opposition parties that have come together to remove the ANC in 2024, was polling at 50% in KZN.

“The polls show the DA’s national percentage is between 25% and 31%. And that’s incredible growth since the 2019 election and that’s thanks to your hard work here in KZN and around the country,” said Steenhuisen.

ALSO READ | DA to stage rally in Durban ahead of general elections

Premier candidate Chris Pappas said the people of KZN were hungry for change.