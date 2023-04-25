DA leaders in a battle for top positions in KZN

By Clive Ndou

It’s all systems go for the DA KZN provincial congress scheduled to take place at the Durban Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on Saturday.

Held every two years, the DA KZN congress will see the election of new provincial leaders.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers, whose two-year term comes to an end on Saturday, will be seeking re-election at the weekend gathering.

In the 2021 DA provincial congress, Rodgers defeated then eThekwini Municipality DA caucus leader Nicole Graham in the race for the party’s provincial leader position.

With Nicole currently studying overseas, Rodgers and DA Msunduzi Municipality caucus chief whip Bongumusa Nhlabathi will slug it out for the provincial leader position.

Despite Nhlabathi having failed in his 2021 bid to be elected DA provincial chairperson after his rival at the time, Dean Macpherson, received more votes, supporters of the DA Msunduzi councillor believe he has what it takes to lead the party in the province.

However, it’s not only the DA provincial chairperson position which will be hotly contested. Macpherson, who is also a DA MP, will be up against Dianne Kohler Barnard — who will also be contesting the provincial chairperson position.

The DA deputy leader position currently held by uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas, will also be up for grabs.

This is after Pappas’s recent announcement that he will not seek re-election as he wanted to focus more on his mayoral responsibilities in the uMngeni Municipality.

Pappas’s decision paves the way for DA provincial deputy chairperson, Sithembiso Ngema, to contest the party’s provincial deputy leader position.

Currently a DA councillor at the eThekwini Municipality, Ngema will stand against fellow DA eThekwini Municipality councillor, Mzamo Billy — who is currently the DA deputy caucus leader at the Ethekwini Municipality.

About 500 delegates are expected to participate in the DA KZN provincial congress.