DA leadership battle heating up

Clive Ndou

The DA KwaZulu-Natal leadership contest pits seasoned parliamentarian, Francois Rodgers, against the party’s senior leader in the Msunduzi Municipality, Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

According to sources in the DA, Rodgers, who is currently the party’s KZN provincial leader, will be seeking re-election at the organisation’s provincial congress scheduled for April.

Rodgers’ supporters within the DA in KZN had hoped for a scenario where he would not be contested — a scenario they believed would have ensured that there was unity within the party ahead of next year’s general elections.

However, those hopes were dashed after Nhlabathi, who is currently the DA Msunduzi Municipality caucus chief whip, raised his hand.

While Rodgers could not confirm whether he would seek re-election at the upcoming DA provincial congress, Nhlabathi told The Witness that he would accept if nominated to contest the position of provincial leader.

“Since last year, DA members from across the province, DA MPs and other leaders serving in the party’s various structures, have been urging me to stand. Given the responsibilities which come with the position of provincial leader, particularly ahead of the national elections, since last year I have been applying my mind.”

I can now confirm that I have now resolved to contest the position of DA KZN provincial leader should I be nominated.

A former DA uMgungundlovu District Municipality caucus leader, Nhlabathi joined the DA in 2000.

During the DA 2021 KZN provincial congress where Rodgers defeated then DA eThekwini Municipality caucus leader, Nicole Graham, in the race for the party’s provincial leadership, Nhlabathi failed in his bid to be elected the organisation’s provincial chairperson.

This was after the provincial congress’ delegates had rallied behind Nhlabathi’s rival at the time, DA MP Dean Macpherson, who is the current DA KZN provincial chairperson.

While DA insiders were of the view that it would be difficult to defeat Rodgers, particularly given that during his tenure as provincial leader, he had been able to unite the party in KZN, Nhlabathi said his chances of success were greater this time around.

In 2021 I didn’t get enough time to prepare for the congress. This time around, I have ample time to prepare. Also, in the previous provincial congress when I contested for the provincial chairperson position, my support base was mainly here in Msunduzi. However, this time around, DA members from across the province are behind me.

Sources within the DA told The Witness that the DA in KZN attempted to have the congress held after next year’s general elections. However, the attempt was unsuccessful after the DA national leadership turned down the province’s request for the postponement of the provincial congress.