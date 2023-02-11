DA levels accusations against ANC MPL

Clive Ndou

The DA is demanding an investigation into the conduct of KwaZulu-Natal ANC MPL, Hlengiwe Mavimbela, after the opposition party accused her of using a provincial legislature school programme to “campaign” for the ANC.

A former KZN arts and culture MEC, Mavimbela was part of a group of MPLs dispatched across the province’s districts to assess the functionality of schools during their recent opening.

At the Thibaane Combined School in Kokstad, Mavimbela was one of the MPLs who addressed pupils during a school assembly.

However, DA KZN chief whip and education spokesperson, Imran Keeka, said the ANC MPL used her address to “feed learners ANC propaganda”.

She told all present that many receive pensions/grants and that it is important for them to vote because they don’t know which government will come in next year and whether they will still receive their grants, and if there will be a budget for their toilets if a new government comes in. READ MORE State of disaster fails to impress civil society groups

In a letter to KZN legislature speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, Keeka requested an investigation to establish whether Mavimbela’s conduct was within the rules of the provincial legislature.

I therefore write to you in the hope that you will seek an explanation from her and to determine whether her actions and words, as described above, are within our rules and regulations and to determine whether she abused the platform to further the ends of her political party, even though she did not mention it by name.

The ANC in KZN has blamed poor voter turnout for the party’s poor performance in the recent municipal elections.

Video clip

In a video clip seen by The Witness, Mavimbela could be heard telling pupils that there would be less funding for schools if the poor voter turnout trend continued.

Keeka accused Mavimbela of misleading the pupils.

As an MPL, she should be aware that voter turnout has no bearing on the determination of the equitable share (the budget which the national government allocates to provinces).

If she wants to mislead citizens and provide misinformation, the platform of the legislature is not to be used and the rules that guide our official legislature work prohibit us from doing so.

However, Mavimbela said her speech was taken out of context.