DA says EFF doesn’t have permission for planned shutdown

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) does not have authorisation to implement its planned shutdown on March 20.

The EFF has planned a national shutdown, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load shedding.

DA eThekwini deputy caucus leader Mzamo Billy said the EFF does not have permission to put up posters or implement the planned shutdown.

The DA in eThekwini has written to Musa Mbhele, the city manager of eThekwini Municipality, to confirm in writing that the City has a clear strategy on how it will ensure that crucial services are not adversely affected by the EFF’s nationwide shutdown on March 20, and that those who are not part of the shutdown will be protected.

“Services are currently not provided promptly and, in some cases, not at all throughout the city due to operational shortcomings. Given that this is a planned shutdown, the municipality is expected to have measures in place to be proactive in intercepting and preventing looting, vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and responding to electrical and water-related breakdowns,” said Billy.

Billy said Metro Police was aware that the EFF was not permitted to conduct the march. He said those who are not partaking in the planned shutdown should exercise their right of movement without intimidation or prejudice.

Businesses should not be forced to shut their doors and jeopardise their financial standing.

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal said it didn’t need any permission to exercise its rights.

EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said by law, South Africans have the right to protest without permission.

There shouldn’t be any red tape in fighting for what is right. This is our black people who are languishing in poverty and we will fight for them.

Twala said the DA should focus on its own business.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), it was the responsibility of the EFF to ensure that its planned national shutdown did not turn violent.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) was already putting heads together in preparation for the day.

While plans will be in place to ensure law and order, we are urging all people in this country to heed the country’s laws and not engage in acts that will result in them having criminal records.

Meanwhile, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC said it condemned the proposed national shutdown.

Prasheen Maharaj, president of the chamber, said they believe the shutdown had the potential to not only derail but also further harm an economy that is currently in a critical condition.

Businesses are trying to survive, and some are trying to resume their business operations following the 2021 July Unrest and April/May 2022 floods, even with the current state of the economy due to the energy, water and sanitation crises. We believe a crisis cannot be resolved by using the proposed approach of a shutdown. Ours is to preserve the economy and protect the sustainability of businesses.

Metro Police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu said there was no law that governed a total shutdown, however, Metro officers will be on high alert on the day.