DA slams door on member implicated in corruption at Durban NPO

Clive Ndou

The DA has blocked the appointment of one of its former senior leaders who was about to be roped into the party’s eThekwini Municipality caucus.

This follows an explosive report implicating him in corruption and fraud at one of KwaZulu-Natal’s mental health NPOs.

The DA member, who was tipped to fill the DA eThekwini Municipality caucus vacancy created by the resignation of former DA caucus leader Nicole Graham, was a board member at the Durban Coastal Mental Health (DCMH) NPO in Sherwood.

The NPO, which looks after mentally ill patients, is co-funded by the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department and provincial Social Development Department.

According to an investigative report seen by The Witness, the DA member, along with other board members, set up companies using DCMH’s resources.

Had the establishment of the companies not been detected on time, the report alleged, they would have been used to loot DCMH’s coffers through dubious tenders.

“Clearly the establishment of these companies was not driven by the non-profit organisations’ scope, selfless intent or user’s best interests.

“Considering the secrecy and the general picture of what was happening at DCMH, we strongly believe that the intention was to unlawfully gain control of the assets for their [board members’] private use,” the report said.

The investigators also found that board members and senior managers appointed service providers linked to their friends and family members.

DA aware of allegations

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the party was aware of the allegations against the DA member in eThekwini.

From the onset, I would like to put it on record that the DA member was never appointed as an eThekwini councillor. His application didn’t go beyond the screening phase.

So, it’s incorrect to say that he was about to be appointed.

The DA member, who rubbished the report implicating him in wrongdoing, said the party should have given him the opportunity to respond to the report’s findings.

As we speak, I have never had sight of the report. Neither was I given the opportunity to respond to its findings and recommendations.

It’s unfair that the findings of the report are being used against me.

DCMH is currently battling to pay its creditors.

The eThekwini Municipality recently confirmed that DCMH owes it R8 million in unpaid services.

DCMH, whose facilities house thousands of mentally-challenged people, is facing a further financial crunch due to the dwindling of donors — some of whom were forced to close their businesses due to either Covid-19, last July’s unrest or the recent floods.

KZN Health Department spokesperson Mdu Ncalane confirmed that the department received the DCMH investigation report.