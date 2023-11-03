DA to stage rally in Durban ahead of general elections

By Clive Ndou

With political parties ramping up their campaigns ahead of next year’s crucial general elections, the DA will hold its first election rally in Durban on Saturday.

“The rally is a build-up to the national registration weekend, and as such it is set to deliver the DA’s most important message yet on voter registration,” the party said in a statement.

The DA’s voter registration rally takes place two weeks before the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) 2024 elections’ first weekend registration, scheduled to take place on November 18.

“This event will be a vibrant celebration encouraging voters to register to vote, to rescue South Africa,” the DA said.

The DA is currently in coalition talks with the IFP as part of efforts to ensure that ANC support in KZN is cut below 50% in next year’s general elections.

Unlike in the past, when the DA exclusively focused on the KZN urban vote during elections, the party in recent years has been extending its presence to the province’s rural areas.

Currently KZN’s third biggest political party, the DA is seeking to capitalise on the governing ANC’s shortcomings, including public complaints that the ruling party in KZN has been unable to build enough houses for the poor.

According to the DA, next year’s election was an opportunity to “rescue South Africa from the clutches of ANC failure”.

DA federal leader, John Steenhuisen, will deliver the keynote address at the rally — which will be held at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

“The event also promises to be a musical festival, with live performances by DJ Tira, Lloyd Cele, Hot Water and others,” the party said.