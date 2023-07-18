DA to take on KZN premier

By Clive Ndou

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has escalated its dispute with Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, over her imbizo at the uMngeni Municipality’s Mpophomeni Stadium, to the provincial legislature.

Dube-Ncube on Saturday held a provincial government imbizo at the Mpophomeni Stadium.

However, DA uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas accused the premier and some ANC leaders in the Moses Mabhida Region of “invading” the stadium as “processes where not followed” when the imbizo was convened.

After failing to block Dube-Ncube’s imbizo, the DA is now initiating provincial legislature processes to have the premier held accountable for the “unauthorised” imbizo.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the fact that ANC leaders were involved in organising the imbizo was proof that the event was not a government programme.

The premier needs to step cautiously when it comes to events of this nature, her responsibility is to the legislature and the people of the province, not to the ANC. The DA acknowledges the role the premier needs to play in consulting and communicating in events of this nature.

“However, this occasion, which was hastily arranged and came directly after a DA motion that was debated in the provincial legislature on the success of the DA uMngeni Municipality is absolutely no coincidence. It was a knee-jerk reaction to the ANC’s service delivery failures across the province,” he said.

Rodgers, who has since sent Dube-Ncube written parliamentary questions on the imbizo matter, is also demanding to know whether people outside the uMngeni Municipality were bused into the imbizo venue.

“Were people transported from neighbouring districts? Was this particular event budgeted for, and the projected cost?” he asked the premier.

According to Pappas, the application to secure the Mpophomeni Stadium for the imbizo was sent in late.

By the time the application was received by the uMngeni Municipality, Pappas said, the local government had already booked the venue for a sports event.

However, Dube-Ncube and the ANC provincial leadership insisted that all processes were followed when the provincial government secured the venue for its imbizo.

“Councillor Pappas must also be reminded that the ANC is the democratically elected governing party in South Africa and we will not allow him or anyone to subvert democratic outcomes and to balkanise our country back into apartheid-era fiefdoms and bantustans while we are in charge,” ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo said.

Rodgers, who claimed that the imbizo was hastily convened, said the event was designed to destabalise the DA-led uMngeni Municipality.