DA turns back on troubled IFP Abuqulusi leadership

As cracks in the opposition parties’ coalition begin to show, the DA — which is in a partnership with the IFP in KZN’s Abaqulusi Municipality in Vryheid — will not vote against the motion of no confidence against the IFP council leadership.

IFP Abaqulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa is facing a vote of no confidence sponsored by the ANC, which has accused him of corruption.

Should the motion be tabled, the IFP will need the support of the DA, EFF and FF+ to defeat it. However, DA KZN provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, told The Witness that the party’s councillors will not vote against the motion.

As the DA we have some serious concerns around the conduct of some of the IFP deployees at the Abaqulusi Municipality. We have raised our concerns with the IFP. So, should the motion be tabled, our councillors will not support the IFP — they will abstain

A week ago, IFP councillors in the Johannesburg Metro did not oppose the motion of no confidence against DA mayor Mpho Phalatse, who was voted out of office by councillors aligned to the ANC.

The IFP councillors chose to abstain instead of opposing the motion against Phalatse. This was despite the fact that the IFP had a coalition agreement with the DA in the Johannesburg Metro.

However, Rodgers said the DA’s position in Abaqulusi Municipality had nothing to do with the conduct of IFP councillors in the Johannesburg Metro.

“When the DA decided to co-operate with the IFP after last year’s local government elections, we made it clear that issues of good governance will be a major consideration when taking a stance on council-related matters.

In Abaqulisi Municipality the DA has been pushing for IFP office bearers to table a forensic report which we believe implicates some people in wrongdoing. Until today, the IFP has not tabled the report

The ANC, which earlier complained about the conduct of the IFP Abaqulusi speaker, Michael Khumalo, on Tuesday said it now wants the entire IFP municipal political leadership removed.

ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo, who claimed the party has the support of other political parties in the council, said the motion of no confidence in the IFP leadership was supposed to have been passed several months ago.

“… However, the IFP has been doing everything possible to ensure that the meeting did not take place,” he said.

IFP national chairperson Blessed Gwala said the party’s leadership was not able to comment on the claims made by the ANC as it has not been briefed about the forensic report allegedly implicating IFP Abaqulusi municipal leaders.

“But what also confuses us as the IFP leadership is that on one hand the ANC claims that the forensic report implicates IFP councillors while on the other the same ANC is saying the report has not been tabled. If indeed it’s true that the report has not been tabled, then how did the ANC know that it’s implicating IFP councillors.”