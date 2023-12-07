DA wary of more assassinations

By Londiwe Xulu

The killing of DA uMngeni Municipality chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu on Tuesday evening has unleashed a wave of fear at the council, with other senior officials reportedly also having received threats.

Although security is being beefed up around all key officials at the municipality, the DA said it will “not relent or hide” from intimidation.

uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas, who is the party’s premier candidate for next year’s national and provincial elections, said a R100 000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ndlovu’s killers.

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu (46) was shot multiple times by unknown people while he was at his home in Emasosheni, along the R617 near Mpophomeni township in Howick.

Addressing the media at the uMngeni Municipality on Wednesday, Pappas said law enforcement officers, including personal protection officers from the mayor’s office, members of the municipal law enforcement unit and members of the national task team on political killings, found Ndlovu’s body face down with multiple bullet wounds.

According to Pappas, Ndlovu was shot at close range, with at least 10 cartridges found at the scene.

Councillor Ndlovu is a victim of the lawlessness of our country and the violence of our political system. He cannot be another police statistic of the ongoing councillors, amakhosi and izinduna in our province. We are determined to bring his killers to book and ensure that there’s justice.

The municipality, Pappas said, was offering R100 000 as a reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Ndlovu’s killers.

According to information which Pappas is in possession of, Ndlovu’s murder was allegedly organised by someone involved in local politics.

uMngeni Municipality is working closely with police as part of the broader investigation into Ndlovu’s murder.

In this province we have a huge problem not only with politicians but amakhosi and izinduna and for many years people have been asking for interventions, but nothing is forthcoming.

“Task teams are set up but don’t produce outcomes, commissions are completed but are never implemented, meeting are that premiers don’t show up to and you can call it a complicity of government being unable to deal with these sort of thing,” said Pappas.

Pappas said the uMngeni municipal manager Mzingisi Hlobo has also received threats to his life recently.

He added that they were re-assessing the safety and security of the deputy mayor, speaker, municipal manager and other senior staff members.

We are were deeply disturbed and saddened by barbaric events around the murder of Ndlovu, who was known as a peacemaker and reconciler. He was always available to assist, a family man that one could never find without a smile. He was a close advisor and person to lean on.

The municipality lowered the flag at half-mast yesterday morning as a show of respect to Ndlovu.

Chairperson of the DA in the province, Dean Macpherson said the party leadership was disturbed by the latest political violence.

Macpherson said:

We will not relent or hide in the face of this intimidation and we can be under no illusion that there a sinister motive behind what took place. We will join uMngeni Municipality, sparing no cost and leaving no stone unturned to bring Ndlovu’s killers to book and find out whose instructions they were acting on.

He said that the safety of the DA’s officials and leaders is a priority and that further steps will be taken to ensure their safety, adding that he had provided input on security measures for the municipality.

“The security of officials and office bearers is not something we’ve ever had to contemplate before. It is an entirely new phenomenon that we faced. We take security of our all our members and officials very seriously and it is something that we will need to re-evaluate.”

For those officials and politicians that are not in government and where a threat is real and credible, the DA will not hesitate to act and to step in and provide security.

The Ndlovu family’s spokesperson Sthembiso Ndlovu said the family was still in shock.

It is really painful even the state of the crime scene. We urged the police to find those behind Ndlovu’s killing and they have assured us that they’ll find them.

Ndlovu was an activist in Mooi-Mpofana and became a councillor in the municipality in 2014. He joined uMngeni Municipality in 2021 as a PR before being elected as the municipality’s chief whip.

He will be buried at his home in Mooi River on Sunday.

ANC spokesperson in the Moses Mabhida region Njabulo Mtolo said the killing of councillors was a major concern to all political parties.

“We don’t wish this on anyone and are sending our condolences to the family and his political party. We hope the law will take its course to ensure those responsible are brought to book,” said Mtolo.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for the swift arrest of Ndlovu’s killers.

We simply will not allow our province to become a killing field, especially of politicians and traditional leaders. This is a direct attack on the centre that holds our communities together which should serve as the last defence of all the people of our province.

“Attacks on politicians are invariably an attack on the very institutions which hold our democracy together, and should never be countenanced,” Dube-Ncube said.