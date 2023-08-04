DA welcomes SIU probe into the KZN premier’s department

By Clive Ndou

The DA has welcomed the probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Department.

On Wednesday, the SIU announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the unit to investigate allegations of maladministration in the provincial Premier’s Department.

The investigation will focus on the appointment of a consultant to provide support to the province’s priority programmes, among other things.

ALSO READ | SIU launches investigation into KZN premier’s office

DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the party has long been calling for a probe into the department.

The DA has long maintained that KZN’s office of the premier (OTP) is captured and a front for protecting corrupt comrades. As the highest office in the province, the OTP is supposed to set an example to provincial government departments in terms of ethics and performance. Yet this is not the case. READ MORE New high-tech equipment for Netcare to assist in fight against cancer

“The DA is committed to offering every support to the SIU in their investigations. KZN’s people deserve a government that is accountable and transparent. 2024 will provide them with the opportunity to elect a new government and save our province.”

ALSO READ | DA to take on KZN premier

The SIU probe comes three years after a forensic investigation resulted in the suspension of the department’s chief financial officer (CFO) Ziphathe Cibane, supply chain manager, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa and two other officials.