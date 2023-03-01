David Mabuza resigns as MP

Witness Reporter

Deputy president David Mabuza has formally resigned from his position as a member of parliament, paving the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to name a new second-in-command as part of his anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

The ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, on Wednesday confirmed that the deputy president had tendered his resignation to the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, and to herself.

Paul Mashatile, the deputy president of the ANC, who was sworn in as a member of parliament earlier this month, is largely anticipated to succeed Mabuza.

Mashatile was chosen as the ANC’s vice president after Mabuza refused to be nominated for the position at the ANC’s 55th national conference in December.