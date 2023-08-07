Divisions delay ANCWL elections

By Witness Reporter

Divisions within the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) on Sunday resulted in the league’s KwaZulu-Natal conference being unable to conclude its business.

The three-day ANCWL conference, which is being held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC, was supposed to close on Sunday.

However, bickering among delegates resulted in major delays.

ALSO READ | KZN ANC chairperson Duma calls for unity within the ANCWL

By late on Sunday afternoon, voting processes, which should have been concluded on Saturday, were still under way, with the results now expected to be announced on Monday.

Initially, the four candidates contesting ANCWL were Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, Cooperatice Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi former Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela and ANC KZN Legislature MPL Phumzile Mbatha-Cele.

However, following a bruising contest during the build up to the conference, it has since been announced that Mavimbela and Mbatha-Cele have pulled out of the ANCWL provincial chairperson race.

Mbatha-Cele has since joined forces with the Sithole-Moloi camp, where she is the slate’s deputy provincial chairperson candidate.

While it is unclear whether Mavimbela’s delegates will, like those of Mbatha Cele, throw their weight behind Sithole-Moloi, Khoza’s supporters were of the view that there was a ploy by ANCWL leaders to ensure that she did not emerge.

They [the ANCWL national leaders] made it a point that they brought people who were hostile to Khoza at the conference. They deliberately created the divisions which you are seeing now, just to weaken the Khoza slate,” a delegate in the Khoza slate said.

The bickering, which nearly collapsed the conference, was mainly centred around the ANCWL national leadership’s decision to deploy the newly-elected ANCWL deputy president Lungi Gcabashe to oversee the KZN conference.

Gcabashe hails from KZN.

However, delegates supporting Khoza questioned Gcabshe’s impartiality given that the Khoza slate did not support her candidature when she contested the ANCWL deputy president position.

“In our minds, there is no doubt that she has an axe to grind. She will do everything possible to ensure that we lose this conference. Had the national leadership brought a neutral person, most of these delays would have been avoided,” another delegate in the Khoza camp said.

Distrust of Gcabashe

The Khoza supporters’ distrust of Gcabashe was evident right from the start of the provincial conference.

When it became clear that some delegates were not at the conference after the conclusion of registration processes on Friday, the Khoza camp immediately suspected foul play.

There were no reasons given for the delegates’ no show.

“We began to question whether those delegates intended to vote with us but then were given money to boycott the conference as part of a ploy to reduce our numbers,” another Khoza supporter said.

ALSO READ | Battle for ANCWL top spot

By around 7 pm on Sunday, only a handful of delegates had voted, with the voting process expected to be concluded around 11pm.

According to the convenor of the conference, ANC parliament chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, proceedings were delayed mainly due some delegates who were non-voting delegates but registered as voting delegates.

We spent four hours [yesterday] getting rid of anyone that was not a delegate, that meant everyone had to exit the venue and go through verification,” she said.

“Our delegates are tired, but they said they will stay up and not sleep until we announce the results of the top leadership and we are hoping to deliver credible results,” said Majodina, who put the number of voting delegates at the provincial conference at 1200.

The race

The race was between Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi for chairperson.

Khoza is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, while Sithole-Moloi is the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer is contesting against KZN Legslature MPL Mbatha-Cele for deputy chairperson position.