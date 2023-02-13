Divisions in EFF KZN

Clive Ndou

The EFF’s decision to topple the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal hung municipalities, on Monday appeared to have backfired, with some red beret councillors in the province rumoured to be on verge of dumping the EFF.

The EFF councillors, some of whom told The Witness that they were not happy with the party’s national leadership’s directive that they should work with the ANC to dislodge the IFP from power in KZN’s hung municipalities, said they could join an EFF splinter organisation.

“The fact of the matter is that the national leadership decision has put us in a difficult position. A few months ago, we were going around the province telling people to dump the ANC because it’s a rotten and corrupt political party.

Now, we are being told to go back to the very same people and tell them to support the ANC – it makes us come across as dishonest and unprincipled people,” an EFF councillor in the province said.

Following the 2021 municipal elections, the EFF joined forces with the IFP as part of a bid to block the ANC from taking over the province’s hung municipalities.

IFP & EFF coalition

The EFF/IFP pact resulted in the IFP taking over control of most of the province’s hung municipalities.

However, a few weeks ago, EFF leader, Julius Malema, announced that the party has resolved to cut ties with the IFP.

The decision did not go down well with some of the EFF’s councillors in KZN.

Former EFF provincial secretary

Former EFF provincial secretary, Sifiso Mthethwa, confirmed to The Witness that some party members in the province were no longer “happy” in the EFF.

“They are looking for a new home. They don’t agree with a number of decisions which the national leadership has made.

Even this recent decision to turn against the IFP, it was never properly explained to EFF members. “They were never given reasons why they should suddenly work with the ANC.

Mthethwa, who was the EFF KZN provincial secretary from 2018 to October 2022, said the party national leadership decision was motivated by greed.

“They are only interested in power, and not the people on the ground,” he said.

Mthethwa conceded that he was the brain behind the newly formed political party – the African Economic Freedom (AEF).

I can confirm that I have been receiving phone calls and messages from EFF members, ANC members and members of other political parties who want to be part of the new organisation,” he said.

EFF provincial chairperson

EFF provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala, however denied that the decision to terminate the cooperative agreement with the IFP was causing unhappiness within the party in KZN.

“The decision has the support of all EFF structures in KZN, including EFF deputy mayors and councillors who were elected as part of the coalition arrangement with the IFP.